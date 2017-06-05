Kent City School Board votes to privatize bus service
Kent City Community Schools has entered into a contract to privatize its bus service beginning the 2017-18 school year to funnel more cash into the classroom, according to Superintendent Mike Weiler. Weiler said the school board voted unanimously June 1 to enter into a contract with Dean Transportation that will cost the district $641,916 the first year, increasing 2.75 percent each of the remaining years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|12 hr
|intothegrv
|2,914
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|16 hr
|alllahahahaha
|3
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|May 31
|About time
|1
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|east
|3
|Holland's Hispanic population growing (May '08)
|May 23
|bonds77
|396
|What about Obama's wife? (Aug '10)
|May 20
|Horrific
|378
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC