Kent City School Board votes to privatize bus service

Kent City Community Schools has entered into a contract to privatize its bus service beginning the 2017-18 school year to funnel more cash into the classroom, according to Superintendent Mike Weiler. Weiler said the school board voted unanimously June 1 to enter into a contract with Dean Transportation that will cost the district $641,916 the first year, increasing 2.75 percent each of the remaining years.

