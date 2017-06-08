Katy Perry books concert at Van Andel Arena
Ready to make fans 'roar' the Katy Perry "Witness" tour is coming to Grand Rapids after the artist decided to add additional tour dates. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 16 at noon.
