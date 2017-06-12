Jack E. Waldfogel
A 55-year-old Manton man was seriously injured Sunday when he was ejected from his motorcycle after colliding with a truck. Troopers from the Cadillac Michigan S... EVART - Bystanders tried to pull a 47-year-old Evart man out of the water after he injured himself diving into the Muskegon River on Saturday, but the current was too strong,... EVART - Jack E. Waldfogel, of Evart, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in East Grand Rapids.
