Husband recreates 1997 proposal, adds 'She said yes!' brick

Harris and his wife of twenty years, Wendy, live in Yankee Springs and visit downtown Grand Rapids only a few times a year. This year, to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary, the couple planned a dinner out and a stroll through downtown Grand Rapids on Wednesday, June 28. It's where they first met, and where Brain pulled off the proposal Wendy still brags to her friends about.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.