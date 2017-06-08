Holland man earns diploma and has open house at McDonalda s
Almost 20 years ago, Reyes stopped going to high school so he could work full time as a crew member at the local McDonald's to earn money to help his family. He now runs the maintenance department for six McDonald's restaurants in Holland, Grand Rapids, and Wyoming.
