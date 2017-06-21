GVSU buys Ferris Coffee facility in Grand Rapids
The college is paying $6.4 million to buy the current Ferris Coffee and Nut facility, a large plant on Winter Avenue near the YMCA. GVSU wants to turn it into the new Padnos College of Engineering and Computing's Design and Innovation Center.
