GRPD: Teen accused of killing 18-year-old
A 16-year-old faces a murder charge for the March death of a young woman at a Grand Rapids apartment. Cleo Malik Nelson could be in court for arraignment as early as Thursday, according to a Wednesday release from the Grand Raids Police Department.
