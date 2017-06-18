GRPD: Driver crashes twice before assaulting officer
It happened on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and Covell Avenue in Grand Rapids. Police say the driver crashed into another vehicle before crashing into a power pole.
