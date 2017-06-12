Griffins' championship parade to hit downtown streets Friday
The Calder Cup champions Grand Rapids Griffins will celebrate Friday, June 16 in downtown Grand Rapids with a parade and rally. The parade begins at 4 p.m. on the west side of Van Andel Arena and then will go west on Weston Street, right on Market Avenue, right on Monroe Center, Right on Ottawa Avenue and right on Louis Street before ending at Rosa Parks Circle.
