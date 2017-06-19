Grand Rapidsa $20 million southwest side high school fully funded

A new high school on Grand Rapids' southwest side, that's been discussed in the Grand Rapids Public Schools' Transformation Plan five years ago, is fully funded. The $20 million Spanish-English immersion high school will be built in the city's Roosevelt Park neighborhood, transforming the lot near Rumsey Street SW and Grandville Avenue SW where SiTE:LAB installed large-scale ArtPrize exhibits the last few years.

