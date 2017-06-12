Grand Rapids to put employee parking in North Monroe parks
The parking lot at the city's Sixth Street Bridge Park has 66 metered, 2-hour parking spaces. About one-third will become permit-only spaces for employee parking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Tue
|The Ice Cream Man
|2,917
|The Geek Group
|Jun 11
|deeply disturbing
|2
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Jun 10
|alllahahahaha
|3
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|May 31
|About time
|1
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|east
|3
|Holland's Hispanic population growing (May '08)
|May 23
|bonds77
|396
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC