Grand Rapids police chief says "susta...

Grand Rapids police chief says "sustained effort" needed to continue improving community relations

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

The city of Grand Rapids has been working on a so-called 12-point plan to ensure citizens are being treated equally and to improve community relations. The city of Grand Rapids has been working on trying to find ways to make sure police officers are not treating citizens unequally and improving relations with the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law 2 hr alllahahahaha 3
Local News Women (Apr '09) Jun 7 Barnum y Bailey 2,913
News Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh... May 31 About time 1
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16) May 25 east 3
News Holland's Hispanic population growing (May '08) May 23 bonds77 396
Poll What about Obama's wife? (Aug '10) May 20 Horrific 378
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Kent County was issued at June 09 at 1:03PM EDT

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,251 • Total comments across all topics: 281,647,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC