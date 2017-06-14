Grand Rapids organization hangs bigger LGBTQ Pride flag after vandalism
A Grand Rapids organization is asking for the public's help in identifying a man seen vandalizing an LGBTQ pride flag outside their building. The president of The Geek Group on Leonard Street says a man tried to rip down a flag hanging outside their building just 12 hours after they hung it up in support of Grand Rapids' Pride Week.
