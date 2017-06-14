Grand Rapids organization hangs bigge...

Grand Rapids organization hangs bigger LGBTQ Pride flag after vandalism

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

A Grand Rapids organization is asking for the public's help in identifying a man seen vandalizing an LGBTQ pride flag outside their building. The president of The Geek Group on Leonard Street says a man tried to rip down a flag hanging outside their building just 12 hours after they hung it up in support of Grand Rapids' Pride Week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 6 hr Tim 1,175
Local News Women (Apr '09) Jun 13 The Ice Cream Man 2,917
The Geek Group Jun 11 deeply disturbing 2
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law Jun 10 alllahahahaha 3
News Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh... May 31 About time 1
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16) May 25 east 3
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,058 • Total comments across all topics: 281,782,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC