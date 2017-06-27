Grand Rapids non-profit plans to buy 177 homes in area to preserve affordable housing
A non-profit in Grand Rapids says it's reached an agreement to buy 177 homes to preserve affordable housing in the region. The Inner City Christian Federation, or ICCF, plans to buy the homes from a Chicago-based investment company, known as RDG.
