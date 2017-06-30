Grand Rapids narrows pool of developers for 201 Market site
A review team of city officials and community leaders have cut out two developers from bidding on the city's 201 Market Ave. site. That leaves a pool of three developers to compete with both plans and sales offers for the 15.8-acre riverfront property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|7 hr
|Missindutchville
|2,949
|Woman hit while crossing 28th Street ID'ed (Jan '16)
|Thu
|RacistHater
|32
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jun 27
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Jun 18
|Muzzie confusion
|12
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Jun 16
|A Commenter
|1,176
|The Geek Group
|Jun 15
|Redrider87
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC