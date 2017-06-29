Grand Rapids Fire Department, food truck
They've become a common sight on the streets of Grand Rapids: food trucks lining up in places like Rosa Parks Circle. 24 Hour News 8 got a chance to go inside one of the trucks to show you the effort to make sure they're fire safe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman hit while crossing 28th Street ID'ed (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|RacistHater
|32
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|23 hr
|T-Man
|2,943
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jun 27
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Jun 18
|Muzzie confusion
|12
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Jun 16
|A Commenter
|1,176
|The Geek Group
|Jun 15
|Redrider87
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC