Grand Rapids buys body cameras for some off-duty police
Police officers in Grand Rapids who are part of a Special Response Team will soon have a second body camera to carry with them when they're off-duty. City commissioners have agreed to spend more than $15,300 to buy nearly 20 additional cameras for the team, The Grand Rapids Press reported .
