Grand Rapids airport unveils new viewing park
In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017 photo, Jennifer Zirkle holds her son, James Rykse, at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Viewing Area ribbon cutting at the airport in Grand Rapids, Mich. The ribbon cutting celebrated the new pavilion, picnic tables and bathroom facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|19 min
|Cameltoed-dingo
|2,909
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|May 31
|About time
|1
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|east
|3
|Holland's Hispanic population growing (May '08)
|May 23
|bonds77
|396
|What about Obama's wife? (Aug '10)
|May 20
|Horrific
|378
|Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Cdoxie
|15
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC