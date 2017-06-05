Grand Rapids airport opens new security checkpoint, part of $45M project
Many passengers traveling through Gerald R. Ford International Airport this week will walk through the newest piece of an ongoing $45 million renovation project . Beginning at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, June 11, passengers departing from gates in the Grand Rapids airport's Concourse B will be sent through a new security screening checkpoint.
