Grand Rapids airport opens new securi...

Grand Rapids airport opens new security checkpoint, part of $45M project

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Many passengers traveling through Gerald R. Ford International Airport this week will walk through the newest piece of an ongoing $45 million renovation project . Beginning at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, June 11, passengers departing from gates in the Grand Rapids airport's Concourse B will be sent through a new security screening checkpoint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 7 hr NewsFan13 2,915
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law Sat alllahahahaha 3
News Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh... May 31 About time 1
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16) May 25 east 3
News Holland's Hispanic population growing (May '08) May 23 bonds77 396
Poll What about Obama's wife? (Aug '10) May 20 Horrific 378
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Kent County was issued at June 11 at 10:27AM EDT

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,045 • Total comments across all topics: 281,688,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC