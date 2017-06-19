Four teens injured in rollover crash,...

Four teens injured in rollover crash, driver admits 'not paying attention to road'

Ottawa County sheriff's deputies said the 16-year-old driver told them she was talking with her friends in the vehicle and "not paying attention to the roadway" when the crash happened. Police said a 2007 Ford Escape was westbound on Garfield Street about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 when the driver, 16-year-old Sena Verburg of Grand Rapids, went onto the gravel shoulder and lost control of the vehicle.

