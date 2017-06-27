'Firecracker of a woman' to be honored with East Grand Rapids fireworks
DeVries died May 15 of cancer at the age of 66. She fought for equality for women both in the office in her 40-year career as a top advisor at Merrill Lynch and on the golf course with a court case that ended male-only tee times at golf courses. DeVries' family had been planning a private fireworks show over Reeds Lake to celebrate her life in lieu of a traditional funeral in early June - but the East Grand Rapids City Commission nixed the idea due to concerns over the late hour on a Sunday night.
