Featured Fugitives: Luke Brewster, Larry Alford, Eddie Pratt
Authorities with the U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force are seeking tips in the continued search for three of West Michigan's Most Wanted. Luke Charles Brewster , 37, is wanted in connect to a child abuse case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|4 hr
|NewsFan13
|2,922
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|21 hr
|Muzzie confusion
|12
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Jun 16
|A Commenter
|1,176
|The Geek Group
|Jun 15
|Redrider87
|3
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|May 31
|About time
|1
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC