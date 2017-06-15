Family desperate for answers nine years after Grand Rapids mana s death
Nine years after a man in Grand Rapids was killed in his home while he slept his family is still looking for answers and the person who shot him. Eric Walton was killed during a home invasion on June 23, 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|10 min
|Grim Reaper
|6
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|OBSERVER
|2,919
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|9 hr
|A Commenter
|1,176
|The Geek Group
|14 hr
|Redrider87
|3
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|May 31
|About time
|1
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC