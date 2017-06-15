Family desperate for answers nine yea...

Family desperate for answers nine years after Grand Rapids mana s death

Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Nine years after a man in Grand Rapids was killed in his home while he slept his family is still looking for answers and the person who shot him. Eric Walton was killed during a home invasion on June 23, 2008.

