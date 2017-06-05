Evidence suppressed in arrest under controversial trespass ordinance
On a sunny, spring morning, a police officer was suspicious when two men walked to the back of the parking lot on Sheldon Boulevard SE. When the men started walking south toward Cherry Street, the officer told them to stop, they were under arrest for trespassing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|14 hr
|Barnum y Bailey
|2,913
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|May 31
|About time
|1
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|east
|3
|Holland's Hispanic population growing (May '08)
|May 23
|bonds77
|396
|What about Obama's wife? (Aug '10)
|May 20
|Horrific
|378
|Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Cdoxie
|15
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC