Everything you need for your yard this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich We're soon heading into the month of July, so if you're still looking to wrap up some yard work, we've got you covered! One of the biggest things we need to think about when it comes to our outdoor space - is mulch, it can be a big effort, but Harder and Warner wants to make it easy for you. We stopped by the garden center to see how they're doing that! Harder and Warner carries bulk items like mulch, stone and pavers for all your landscape needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.