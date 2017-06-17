Engineer to inspect collapsed deck that left 14 people hurt
The Grand Haven Tribune reports that a structural engineer was expected to inspect the deck Friday at Weaver House in Port Sheldon Township, west of Grand Rapids. At least 14 people were hurt Thursday evening at the renovated house that was built in 1902 and is rented out for events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|2 hr
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|19 hr
|Hudsonville Friend
|2,920
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|20 hr
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Fri
|A Commenter
|1,176
|The Geek Group
|Thu
|Redrider87
|3
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|May 31
|About time
|1
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC