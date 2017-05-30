Employees logged more than 1B steps in West Michigan Walking Challenge

JW Marriott employee Nicole VanLaar received the award for the Top Stepping Company in the 2017 West Michigan Walking Challenge. (Courtesy GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- More than 2,600 workers stepped up their game, topping more than a billion steps in the West Michigan Walking Challenge 2017, A total of 2,635 participants walked an average of 66,726 steps per week, over the April 17- May 28 challenge period, with 1,054,931,218 total steps walked - or about 499,494 miles.

