Driver tells police she fell asleep b...

Driver tells police she fell asleep before head-on M-45 crash

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A 27-year-old Grand Rapids woman was seriously injured after her car collided head-on with a semi-truck on Lake Michigan Drive west of Allendale. Ottawa County sheriff's deputies said Merissa Witt told police she fell asleep while driving east on Lake Michigan Drive near M-231.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) Wed Barnum y Bailey 2,913
News Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh... May 31 About time 1
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16) May 25 east 3
News Holland's Hispanic population growing (May '08) May 23 bonds77 396
Poll What about Obama's wife? (Aug '10) May 20 Horrific 378
Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09) May 12 Cdoxie 15
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,110 • Total comments across all topics: 281,634,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC