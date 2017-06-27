Detroit businesses join pact to cut emissions by 50 percent
Small businesses wary of pressure to embrace environmental sustainability can soon get advice on how to adopt green practices from 12 Detroit entities and a nationwide green building initiative. A group of Detroit business and institutions - including Bedrock Detroit, Comerica Bank and Wayne State University - have signed on as participants in the 2030 Districts initiative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|19 hr
|NewsFan13
|2,938
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Jun 18
|Muzzie confusion
|12
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Jun 16
|A Commenter
|1,176
|The Geek Group
|Jun 15
|Redrider87
|3
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|May 31
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC