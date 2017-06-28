Delivering hope to seniors, one meal at a time
The trails that surround cities like Petoskey, Harbor Springs, and Bay Harbor are perfect for hiking, mountain biking, recreational bicyclin Looking for something to do in Grand Rapids? Come check out the Farm Market, where healthy eating and fun meet. A baseball bat that is part of World Series history is taking center stage at a special fundraising event for the Helen DeVos Children's Hos GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|7 hr
|Missindutchville
|2,942
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Tue
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Jun 18
|Muzzie confusion
|12
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Jun 16
|A Commenter
|1,176
|The Geek Group
|Jun 15
|Redrider87
|3
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|May 31
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC