Craft beer chocolatier finds sweet spot in Grand Rapids
"That beer thing is kind of what puts us on the map for our customers," said Golczynski, who owns MoKaya , a chocolate boutique at 638 Wealthy St. in Grand Rapids, with his son, Max. His beer flights with two caramels and four truffles are big sellers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|18 hr
|Barnum y Bailey
|2,913
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|May 31
|About time
|1
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|east
|3
|Holland's Hispanic population growing (May '08)
|May 23
|bonds77
|396
|What about Obama's wife? (Aug '10)
|May 20
|Horrific
|378
|Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Cdoxie
|15
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC