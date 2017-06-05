Community looks to rebuild Grand Rapids park deemed unsafe
Sigsbee Park in Eastown has been ruled unsafe by the state for children to play, and facing it being torn down for good, a handful of collaborators are trying to rebuild. "The playground equipment, as you can tell, it's old, kind of falling apart," said Salina Bishop, manager of communications and grants at the Grand Rapids Student Advancement Foundation.
