Community Foundation awards $1.2M in college scholarships
The Grand Rapids Community Foundation announced Monday, June 26, that it awarded $1.2 million in scholarships to 677 high school and college students. "It's notable that 51 percent of the students who received scholarships are the first in their family to attend college,'' said Ruth Bishop, education program officer for the Community Foundation, about the annual awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|9 hr
|NewsFan13
|2,938
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Jun 18
|Muzzie confusion
|12
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Jun 16
|A Commenter
|1,176
|The Geek Group
|Jun 15
|Redrider87
|3
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|May 31
|About time
|1
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC