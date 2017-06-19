College certificates at Kent ISD delayed a year, degree program starting
A plan to offer Kent ISD students the opportunity to earn college certificates in advanced manufacturing fields next school year is being delayed due to low enrollment. The certificates were one of two tuition-free options for high school students announced in March through Grand Rapids Community College .
