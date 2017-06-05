Carter honored with Gerald Ford medal for public service
The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation is making the announcement Monday at an event at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington D.C. In a video message recorded earlier in Atlanta, Carter noted that he shared "mutual respect" for Ford and an "intense personal friendship." Ford was a congressman from Grand Rapids, Michigan, before becoming vice president and then president.
