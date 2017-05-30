Calvary's Christman tabbed for fellowship
The executive director of Calvary Lutheran High School in Jefferson City has been selected for a 2017-18 fellowship at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Calvary Lutheran's John Christman was selected by the Van Lunen Center for Executive Management in Christian Schools.
