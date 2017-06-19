Bride returns on wedding day to hospi...

Bride returns on wedding day to hospital where she beat leukemia

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: 1560 KNZR

Like many brides, Kierstynn Foster Rozema chose to celebrate her wedding day with her family and friends. But she also spent it with the doctors who saved her life when she was diagnosed with leukemia as a teenager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) Fri Morningwood 2,931
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law Jun 18 Muzzie confusion 12
Quote of the Day (Feb '08) Jun 16 Kelly Joanne Cannon 479
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Jun 16 A Commenter 1,176
The Geek Group Jun 15 Redrider87 3
News Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh... May 31 About time 1
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,522 • Total comments across all topics: 282,009,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC