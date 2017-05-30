Best Moments from Division 4 2017 MHSAA Track and Field Finals

Fowler junior McKenzie Koenigsknecht crosses the finish line and wins the Girls 4x100 Meter Relay for the MHSAA 2017 Division 4 Track and Field Finals at Housman Field in Grand Rapids, on June 3, 2017. (Daytona Niles Pittsford junior Michael Koester competes in the Boys Pole Vault at the MHSAA 2017 Division 4 Track and Field Finals at Housman Field in Grand Rapids, on June 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.