Benefit ride Saturday for man after losing wife, dog in house fire
The friends of a Rockford teacher, Alan Combs, are planning a special benefit ride Saturday to collect donations to get him back on his feet after losing his wife, one of his dogs, and his home in a fire back in early June . His friends are asking for people to gather at Riverside Park, 2001 Monroe Ave NE, in Grand Rapids at 2 p.m. If you have a motorcycle you are asked to bring it for the ride but if you do not his friends say you can follow the group in your car.
