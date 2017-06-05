Beach Hazard Statement for Lakeshore BeachesHOLLAND, MI (WHTC) - Area ...

Beach Hazard Statement for Lakeshore ...

Area beaches will be packed today as temps will reach 90 along the lakeshore. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issues an Beach Hazard Statement till 8 p.m. Sunday, June 11. Dangerous conditions on beaches from Holland north to Manistee will see high wave action making swimming conditions dangerous.

