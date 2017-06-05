Beach Hazard Statement for Lakeshore BeachesHOLLAND, MI (WHTC) - Area ...
Area beaches will be packed today as temps will reach 90 along the lakeshore. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issues an Beach Hazard Statement till 8 p.m. Sunday, June 11. Dangerous conditions on beaches from Holland north to Manistee will see high wave action making swimming conditions dangerous.
