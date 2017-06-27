Beach Hazard Statement along Lakeshore
The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Beach Hazard Statement for lakeshore beaches from St. Joseph to Manistee. The statement is in effect from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday through 2:00 p.m.Thursday afternoon in Ottawa and Allegan counties.
