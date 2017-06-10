Barn owl being sought in area around ...

Barn owl being sought in area around Grand Rapids zoo

A very uncommon sight locally - a barn owl - is on the run and being sought near the John Ball Zoo. Early this week, one of the World Bird Sanctuary's birds, a North American barn owl, took flight from the "Realm of Flight" bird show that the World Bird Sanctuary staff are doing during their residency at the John Ball Zoo.

