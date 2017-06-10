Barn owl being sought in area around Grand Rapids zoo
A very uncommon sight locally - a barn owl - is on the run and being sought near the John Ball Zoo. Early this week, one of the World Bird Sanctuary's birds, a North American barn owl, took flight from the "Realm of Flight" bird show that the World Bird Sanctuary staff are doing during their residency at the John Ball Zoo.
Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
