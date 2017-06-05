awards 2017 Mini-Grants to nine profe...

awards 2017 Mini-Grants to nine professors to advance ...

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 5, 2017- Nine outstanding educators from different parts of the country are being recognized with mini-grants to fund their research. The Acton Institute Mini-Grants on Free Market Economics program accepts proposals from faculty members at colleges, seminaries, and universities in the United States and Canada in order to promote the scholarship and teaching of market economics.

