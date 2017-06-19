Authorities: Boy dies after being pulled from Michigan pool
The Ottawa County sheriff's department says Mekhi Ivy of Jenison was taken to a hospital in Grand Rapids on Saturday afternoon in critical condition after being found in the pool in Georgetown Township. The Kent County medical examiner's office said Sunday he died afterward.
