ArtPrize grant winners plan giant metal 'speaking tube' sculpture

If you've experienced the excitement of building and using a tin-can telephone, you might have an inkling of the connections sculptors Nina Caruso and Christopher Schneider hope to forge with their 2017 ArtPrize entry, titled "Anonymous." The pair were awarded the fourth of six $5,000 grants offered a "pitch night" event Thursday, June 1, at Detroit's Museum of Contemporary Art.

