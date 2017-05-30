ArtPrize grant winners plan giant metal 'speaking tube' sculpture
If you've experienced the excitement of building and using a tin-can telephone, you might have an inkling of the connections sculptors Nina Caruso and Christopher Schneider hope to forge with their 2017 ArtPrize entry, titled "Anonymous." The pair were awarded the fourth of six $5,000 grants offered a "pitch night" event Thursday, June 1, at Detroit's Museum of Contemporary Art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|18 min
|Cameltoed-dingo
|2,909
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|May 31
|About time
|1
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|east
|3
|Holland's Hispanic population growing (May '08)
|May 23
|bonds77
|396
|What about Obama's wife? (Aug '10)
|May 20
|Horrific
|378
|Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Cdoxie
|15
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC