Architectural firm leaving suburbs for downtown

Integrated Architecture is planning to spend up to $2 million to remodel and move into a 97-year-old printing plant at 840 Ottawa Avenue NW that has been shuttered for the past 10 years.( GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Integrated Architecture is moving its headquarters and more than 50 employees from Kentwood to the North Monroe Neighborhood in downtown Grand Rapids.

