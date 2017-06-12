Architectural firm leaving suburbs fo...

Architectural firm leaving suburbs for downtown

16 hrs ago

Integrated Architecture is planning to spend up to $2 million to remodel and move into a 97-year-old printing plant at 840 Ottawa Avenue NW that has been shuttered for the past 10 years. Integrated Architecture is planning to spend up to $2 million to remodel and move into a 97-year-old printing plant at 840 Ottawa Avenue NW that has been shuttered for the past 10 years.( GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Integrated Architecture is moving its headquarters and more than 50 employees from Kentwood to the North Monroe Neighborhood in downtown Grand Rapids.

