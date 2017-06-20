Aquinas Men's Lacrosse Adds Local Def...

Aquinas Men's Lacrosse Adds Local Defenseman

Grand Rapids, MI- Samuel Needham, a defenseman from Northview High School, has signed his Letter of Intent to become an Aquinas Saint this fall. Needham becomes the 15th member of the incoming class for the men's lacrosse team.

