Aquinas Men's Lacrosse Adds Local Defenseman
Grand Rapids, MI- Samuel Needham, a defenseman from Northview High School, has signed his Letter of Intent to become an Aquinas Saint this fall. Needham becomes the 15th member of the incoming class for the men's lacrosse team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|2,946
|Woman hit while crossing 28th Street ID'ed (Jan '16)
|11 hr
|RacistHater
|32
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jun 27
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Jun 18
|Muzzie confusion
|12
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Jun 16
|A Commenter
|1,176
|The Geek Group
|Jun 15
|Redrider87
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC