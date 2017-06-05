Alabama trooper, Autistic child build special relationship after boya s father killed

When Alabama State Trooper Zack Harrelson met young Austin Kidder on a Sunday morning in March 2012, the circumstances could not have been worse. Harrelson, who lives in Lee County and works out of the Opelika post, was doing the unpleasant, but required duty of notifying the next of kin of a traffic fatality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.