After getting married, the bride visited hospital where she defeateda ...
Kierstynn Foster Rozema was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age 16 and defeated the cancer after undergoing two years of treatment at Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Six years after the diagnosis , Kierstynn visited the hospital on June 17, her wedding day, with groom Daniel Rozema and their entire wedding party, ABC News reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|Missindutchville
|2,949
|Woman hit while crossing 28th Street ID'ed (Jan '16)
|20 hr
|RacistHater
|32
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jun 27
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Jun 18
|Muzzie confusion
|12
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Jun 16
|A Commenter
|1,176
|The Geek Group
|Jun 15
|Redrider87
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC