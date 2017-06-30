After getting married, the bride visited hospital where she defeateda ...

After getting married, the bride visi...

Kierstynn Foster Rozema was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age 16 and defeated the cancer after undergoing two years of treatment at Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Six years after the diagnosis , Kierstynn visited the hospital on June 17, her wedding day, with groom Daniel Rozema and their entire wedding party, ABC News reported .

