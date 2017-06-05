Affordable housing provided to families in need through volunteer effort
Families visited the site of their future homes Saturday as Habitat for Humanity of Kent County volunteers constructed the affordable housing units they will soon call home. Efforts from various local Catholic parishes, organizations and schools, along with Habitat for Humanity of Kent County, are working to construct four town homes for families who qualified for the affordable housing.
